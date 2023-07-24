HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a suspect they say escaped police custody.

According to Deputies, Keyvan Fellows escaped from custody near the Warrick Trail Apartments while still in handcuffs.

Police say that Fellows has an outstanding warrant through the Indianapolis Parole Board. A sex offender registry website shows Fellows was convicted of sexual battery in Vanderburgh County in 2014.

Police are warning people to not approach Fellows, and to call 911 immediately if they see him.