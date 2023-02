WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick Humane Society is offering pictures with the Easter Bunny.

They say the event is open for families and pets on March 5 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For $25, people will get 8 to 10 edited photos emailed about 2 weeks after the event.

All of the proceeds go towards helping rescue animals.

