WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick Humane Society, like many shelters this kitten season, is overrun with cats and kittens. They have more cats than space at the moment and they need help.

They are offering half off the adoption price of their adult cats aged 6 months and older. Officials say all the cats come fully vetted with FVRCP, Rabies Vaccine, FIV/FeLV test, dewormed, flea prevention and spayed/neutered. They say their cat room is not only over-flowing, they have many more cats waiting to come in so come adopt your new best friends!

The special started on September 22 and will run through the weekend until September 25. Their weekend hours run from noon to four p.m.