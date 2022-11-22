WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Women’s Fund of Warrick County has decided to award four local organizations a total of $28,000 in grants. Officials say the organizations that have been given the grants for 2022 have been chosen due to them creating positive social change by addressing current needs in our community.

The Women’s Fund of Warrick County has a goal of improving the quality of life in Warrick County since it was established in 2008. They accomplish this mission by funding grants to support local programs that give opportunities, encouragement, knowledge and hope to the Warrick County community. They have provided a total of $250,000 in grants to the community since its inception.

The 2022 grant recipients are:

Holly’s House – $6,500 to support the Child Abuse Prevention Program, “Think First and Stay Safe” which is offered in collaboration with Warrick County schools

Lampion Center – $8,000 to support mental health services

The Isaiah 1:17 Project – $8,500 to support the needs of children placed in foster care

The YWCA of Evansville: $5,000 to support the YES! Program

The organizations who have received grants in the past include: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boonville Middle School, Brosend Ministries, Catholic Charities, Chemo Buddies, Deaconess Hospital Foundation,4C of Southern Indiana/ Building Blocks, Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, Encountering Hope Ministries, Friends of Warrick County CASA, Girl Scouts of Raintree Council, Holly’s House, Lynnville Summer League, Newburgh Girls Softball, Ronald McDonald Charities, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Southern Indiana Resource Solutions, Tri-CAP Family Health Services, Tri-State Food Bank, United Methodist Youth Home, University of Evansville, Warrick County Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Task Force, Warrick County Museum, YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, Youth First, and the YWCA of Evansville.

To help out the Women’s Fund of Warrick County, you can contact the Regional Development Director, Sarah Wagner, at (812)-429-1191 EXT: 105 or email swagner@communityfoundationalliance.org.