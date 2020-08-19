WATCH LIVE: ABC’s coverage of the DNC

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Democrats’ historic boundary breakers are joining forces at the party’s national convention. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris are all addressing the virtual convention Wednesday night in an effort to rouse the diverse coalition Joe Biden will need to defeat President Donald Trump this fall. Obama, the first Black president, and Clinton, the first woman nominated for president by a major party, are speaking on Biden’s behalf. And Harris, Biden’s running mate and the first Black woman on a major party ticket, will deliver highly anticipated remarks that will serve as her introduction to millions of voters.