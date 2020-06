A man watches the fountain show at the Bellagio before its closing due to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

‘Simple Gifts’ is a tribute to frontline workers in Las Vegas, across the country and the world. The fountain show starts at 11:30 am CENTRAL.

At 11:45 am, it’s the ‘Viva Las Vegas’ fountain show. This show will celebrate the resiliency of the people of Las Vegas.

The Bellagio will open to the public on Thursday at 12:00 pm. The resort has been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.