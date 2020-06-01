Gov. Beshear: “unacceptable” that body cams were not on, Louisville police chief fired

Ky. (WEHT/AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says it is unacceptable that body cameras were not on and recording during a Sunday night protest where a man was shot and killed.

He says the Kentucky State Police will investigate and the investigation will not take months.

The Associated Press reports Louisville’s police chief has been fired after the mayor learned that officers failed to activate body cameras during the shooting.

“My pledge is that we will give you the truth, no matter what it is,” Beshear said.

David McAtee died early Monday while police officers and National Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew amid waves of protests in the Kentucky city. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer revealed that police officers lacked body camera video for the investigation into the shooting. Kentucky’s governor had demanded the release of police video. Police say they did retrieve video from crime center cameras that show how the shooting unfolded.

Beshear says he does not want a repeat of what happened Sunday night or anyone hurt.

Beshear also discussed the Breonna Taylor case and said he has called for an independent review of her case.