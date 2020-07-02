WATCH LIVE: President Trump holding surprise news conference

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KTVI) - Stefina Rugal has seen a lot of the past century. She has lived through two world wars, the Spanish Flu, and now COVID-19, and she says 2020 has been the craziest year she has experienced yet.

"I think there were easier times then than there is now. Now it’s a lot of fighting and it seems like disagreements and stuff like that and I don’t like that. Everything’s different and it's strange to me," she said.