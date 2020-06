(WEHT)-

5:21 P.M.- A peaceful protest has started along the Evansville riverfront, at the Four Freedoms Monument

5:49 P.M.- Protesters have started to march down Main St. towards the Civic Center

7:00- The protests outside the Civic Center have ended peacefully

Main Street in Evansville looks like it normally would almost any other hot June Sunday evening. A few small differences:

▪️A few businesses are closed

▪️At least 1 building has boarded up its windows

▪️COVID restrictions with masks and distancing — Jake Boswell (@JakeBoswellNews) June 6, 2020

For EIGHT days this group on Riverside Drive has come together in protest. They continue today despite a parched protest happening less than half a mile away. They’re promoting PEACE and JUSTICE. @WEHTWTVWlocal pic.twitter.com/1f1vlJWtsD — Miranda Meister (@WEHTMiranda) June 6, 2020

As speakers say they want to start wrapping up, protesters take another knee and yell the name of the black men and women who are victims. @WEHTWTVWlocal pic.twitter.com/Y3J7OaGL3d — Miranda Meister (@WEHTMiranda) June 6, 2020

Before a moment of silence the crowd was encouraged to yell out names of people locally who have died. pic.twitter.com/DMfJGB2Qry — Jake Boswell (@JakeBoswellNews) June 6, 2020

