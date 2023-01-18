EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden shared an update on its penguins.

Officials say penguin lovers can view the black and white birds behind the scenes with the Live Penguin Cam.

The penguin exhibit opened up in 2021 with 14 Humboldt Penguins. They are naturally found along the pacific coast of South America in Chile and Peru.

The zoo has not updated its status on when the birds will be back outside after they were brought inside to protect them from HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza). The zoo reported there was a new case of HPAI reported on December 27 so the birds will be inside longer. They still are offering free carousel rides to make up for the lack of birds.

Until then, you can see the penguins here.