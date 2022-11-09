EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Big changes are coming to the University of Evansville. Just this week, they started tearing down Hughes Hall, a once-dormitory for student living built in 1958.

School officials say the old building was named after the first President of the school, Alfred Hughes and housed students for 60 years before the doors were closed more than four years ago in 2017.

Reports say the hall is being torn down to make room for the new recreation and wellness center on the corner on Weinbach and Walnut, which will have room not only for traditional fitness center amenities, but also for academic programming and community services.

You can see the timelapse of Hughes Hall being torn down in the video below.