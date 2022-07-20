CRITTENDEN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A National Guard water truck on the way to help a town with a water crisis crashed in Western Kentucky earlier today. The accident happened along US 60 in Crittenden County near Union County.

The bulk water truck went through a guardrail and off the highway. Sources say the National Guard truck was on its way to Marion, Kentucky where problems with the town’s water supply has created a water shortage.

A military tow truck came and removed the truck. No word if anyone was injured. Part of the highway was closed as crews worked to get the truck out of a ditch.