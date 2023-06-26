HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Waverly man was formally indicted on sex charges regarding a victim under the age of 12.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Shawn Elder presented a case of sexual abuse upon a minor to the June session of the Union County Grand Jury.

Justin Evans, 35, was indicted on charges of Human Trafficking-Commerical Sex Activity Victim under 12, Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree Victim under 12 and numerous counts of Possess Matter Portraying Sex Performance by a Minor under 12.

Evans is currently behind held at the Henderson County Detention Center.