TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Wawa is known as a popular convenience store on the East Coast and now they are headed west!

Officials recently announced plans to expand Wawa into the Midwest with stores to be built in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Reports say the New Jersey based store has coffee, a full dinner menu and even made-to-order sandwiches.

Wawa officials say they don’t know yet where the stores will be located but has said their team is actively looking for new sites to build stores. The stores will be open sometime after 2025.