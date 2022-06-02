WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office responded to a distressed driver call in rural Mt. Carmel on June 2, around 2 p.m. Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) assisted the rescue efforts at South Division St.

They searched from the Wabash River bridge to the south division location. Police said 75-year-old Peggy L. Reliford of Moro, Ill. was found stuck on a muddied farm road near the Wabash River.

Madison County authorities were reported to be looking for Reliford because she had left to get gas in Missouri the day before. She had told Mt. Carmel Dispatch that she stayed in her car overnight.

According to reports, Reliford was transported on MCPD’s new Kawasaki Mule from the scene to an ambulance and further transported to Wabash General Hospital to be evaluated.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office contributed to this report.