WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says a robbery investigation led deputies to arrest five suspects on Wednesday and begin searching for one more suspect.

Authorities say WCSO received a report of a robbery and criminal confinement which had occurred at a house on Epworth Road on October 6. According to reports, WCSO detectives conducted an investigation which led to them securing six arrest warrants.

According to deputies, they are still searching for the sixth suspect, Joshua Roettger who is wanted for the following crimes:

Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony)

Armed Robbery (Level 3 Felony)

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 5 Felony)

Intimidation (Level 5 Felony)

Authorities ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call WCSO at 812-897-6180.

WCSO detectives say they coordinated with the Sheriff’s Special Detail Unit, the United States Marshal’s Service and the Indiana State Police to round up the following five suspects. While executing the arrest warrants, officers seized a firearm, 32 grams of methamphetamine and over a pound of marijuana.

Here are the five suspects who were arrested on the following charges:

Carrie Kraemer Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony)

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 5 Felony)

Intimidation (Level 5 Felony)

Theft (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)

Emory Vandunk Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony)

Armed Robbery (Level 3 Felony)

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 5 Felony)

Intimidation (Level 5 Felony)

Strangulation (Level 6 Felony)

Theft (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)

Kevin Martin Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony)

Armed Robbery (Level 3 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 5 Felony)

Intimidation (Level 5 Felony)

Pointing a Firearm (Level 6 Felony)

Sierra Weathers Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 2 Felony)

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 5 Felony)