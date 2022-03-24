MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – According to law enforcement officials, on March 23 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a location on Highway 1 Mt. Carmel, IL in reference to a stolen John Deere tractor.

WCSO says that officials found in addition to the tractor a truck that had been also stolen from a local cemetery. WCSO says that both vehicles were submerged in the mud along the abandoned railroad bed east of Highway 1.

WCSO says that Travis Stout, 27, of Allendale, was found hiding in the tree line when the vehicles were discovered. Law enforcement officials say that Stout was taken into custody without issues and was taken to the Wabash County Jail. Law enforcement officials say that after his first advisement, Stout was charged with two counts of theft and his bond was set at $2,000 cash. WCSO says that Stout is currently being held pending the posting of that bond.