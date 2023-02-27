HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office has sent a traffic alert for drivers on East 1200 Road, also known as the Bridgeport Blacktop.

The sheriff’s office says two trees have fallen across the roadway just north of N 2350 Boulevard, and traffic is expected to be interrupted for “some time.” The sheriff’s office also said the trees have affected the power lines in the area.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area. Eyewitness News will update this story as we learn more.