HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Supreme Court has affirmed an appeal for a Tell City man who claims his rights were violated in multiple counts involving minors.

According to court documents, this stems from when Alex Ryan Payne, 34, was convicted and sentenced to 70 years in Daviess Circuit Court on 12 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, six counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance with a victim under age 16 and one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance with a victim under age 18.

The documents state this began in 2012. Payne was 23 when he first communicated with a minor that was 12, and Payne posed as 15 on Facebook. After two years, the minor broke off contact with Payne. When the minor was 17, Payne began communicating with her again, asking if they could meet to perform sexual acts. She agreed, believing Payne would expose their previous contact if she did not agree. This happened several more times, including one where Payne recorded her without her knowledge.

After again cutting off contact, Payne began to send nude photos of the minor to her boyfriend and created a fake Facebook account, using the explicit act as the picture.

Documents reveal this wasn’t the only incident. After obtaining a search warrant, and having Payne turn in his phones and password, detectives learned there were more minors Payne communicated with and had multiple nude photos of them on his cellphones.

One of Payne’s gripes was the search of one of his phones. When Payne turned in his phone, he claimed he was never told about the warrant and “did not voluntarily consent to provide his cellphone and password to law enforcement.”, pointing to the Fourth Amendment.

Supreme Court justice Shea Nickell wrote, “In cooperation with Kentucky authorities, Det. Werne obtained a search warrant from the magistrate of Perry County, Indiana, to search and seize any “computers or electronic devices,” belonging to Payne, including cellular phones. The warrant authorized Det. Werne to search the residence of Payne’s girlfriend and three vehicles registered to Payne. The Indiana warrant did not authorize the search of Payne’s person.”

Nickell wrote when they met Payne at his place of employment, Det. Werne and another detective were dressed in plain clothes and Payne was not placed under arrest, no guns were drawn, no voices were raised and no mention was made of the warrant, only after did Payne give his cellphone and password was he told of the warrant.

Payne claimed Det. Werne “insisted” Payne turn over his phone, but Werne simply asked for it and Payne complied.

Nickell wrote Payne attempted to compare his situation to United States v. Mendenhall where the Supreme Court identified several factors to determine whether the seizure of a person had occurred, such that consent may be deemed involuntary such as:

Threatening presence of several officers

Display of a weapon by an officer

Physical touching of the person

Use of language or tone of voice

Nickell concluded none of the factors could be present.

Payne’s next complaint was some of the counts should have been ran concurrently rather than consecutively because four of six counts were against the same victim.

During Payne’s jury trial, the jury initially recommended a sentence of 17 years, but were informed several counts concurrently with the other sentences did not comply with state law, which requires multiple sentences against multiple victims to run consecutively.

The law states, “that a person convicted of two or more qualifying sexual felonies involving two or more victims must be sentenced to consecutive terms of imprisonment.”

Payne is currently serving his sentence at Northpoint Training Center in Burgin and will be eligible for parole in 2039.