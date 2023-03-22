HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – So far this year, we have dealt with snow, sleet, several high wind events and even tornadoes. And that’s just through the month of March. And if you think the number of wind alerts is on the rise, the data backs that up. As we found, the numbers do not lie.

“It’s been a situation where we’ve had one storm system after another about every 2-3 days,” says Tim Troutman with Henderson County Emergency Management.

The year is off to an active start. But why so active, and why so windy? Troutman says the answer is up above.

“The jet stream, that cool conveyor belt of wind that’s been across the region through the Winter, has been more active across our area and to the east coast region,” explains Troutman. “So we’ve been experiencing more stronger winds in the low to mid-levels of the atmosphere.”

The statistics agree. Between January 1 and March 22, 2023, only 2 wind advisories were issued by the National Weather Service in Paducah, who covers parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. Through that same stretch in 2023, however, the number of advisories was 8. Meteorologist Mike York with the NWS Paducah says that number is higher than normal, but despite the active start to the year, our severe weather season isn’t out of the ordinary.

“There isn’t really a certain rhyme or reason to it,” says York. “Some years we do have strong storm systems, others not so much.”

However, active weather does appear to be on the rise. The number of tornado warnings through the first three months of the year is also ahead of 2022 as of March 22, though York says that increase weighs heavily on the March 3 event, where high winds and 8 confirmed tornadoes caused damage across the Tri-State.

Data collected from the National Weather Service also indicates the entire Tri-State has seen increased numbers of watches, warnings, and advisories. According to Troutman, our already-busy 2023 could continue if our current weather pattern holds.

“As long as that storm track is across the region and if the timing sets up just right, it could spell the potential for some more severe weather.”