WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Several western Kentucky fire crews were dispatched to a house fire on Poole Mill Road in Webster Co. around 2 a.m. Friday. The Poole Fire Department was first on the scene, and were later assisted by crews from Dixon and Cairo.

The Poole Fire Department sent Eyewitness News this photo from the scene:

It took fire crews about an hour to extinguish the blaze, but by that point the entire home was burned to the ground.

Whether there was anyone inside the home at the time of the fire is yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as new information becomes available.