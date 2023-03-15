WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Webster County Fiscal Court and the City of Providence are teaming up with the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands to address areas impacted by historic mining and subsidence. Some mine locations have already been located, but the group is looking for assistance from all residence to help identify additional areas.

The group is hosting a community meeting with state and local officials to discuss the project and answer questions on April 4 at 6 p.m. in the Providence Elementary School Gymnasium. To report an area of concern you would like to see addressed, you can do so here.