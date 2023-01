WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The River Valley Behavioral Health and the Green River Health Department are ready to help out the community.

They will be providing free Narcan/ Naloxone training including current opioid updates and training on how to administer Narcan.

The training will take place on January 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Webster Co. Extension Office located at 1118 US Hwy 41-A.

Officials ask that people RVSP to attend by calling (270)-639-0383.