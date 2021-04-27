Webster County Clerk’s Office to stop driver licensing services in May

WEBSTER CO, Ky (WEHT) – Webster County is among eight Kentucky counties transitioning to a new driver licensing system next month.

By May 24, the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk will cease nearly all in-person driver licensing services. Things like driver license and REAL ID applications are moving to specialized regional offices.

Eventually, every county in the Commonwealth will make the transition by June 30, 2022.

Residents can visit any regional office, regardless of where they live.

Regional offices currently are located in Paducah, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Burlington, Richmond, Columbia, Somerset, Jackson, Morehead, Catlettsburg and Prestonsburg.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2021)