FRANKFORT, KY (WEHT)- Over $900,000 has been awarded to Webster County nonprofits and water infrastructure projects.

The federal funding is for local efforts and improvements to residents’ water and wastewater services.

Funding for water and wastewater improvements authorized by Senator Robby Mills and the Kentucky General Assembly is funded by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), which allocates funding to projects meeting the state’s Cleaner Water Program grant criteria.

“Nonprofits are one of our commonwealth’s largest employers in the private sector and play an outsized role in Kentucky’s economy,” said Mills. “In light of the economic impacts caused by the pandemic, staffing shortages and record inflation have forced many Kentucky nonprofits to scale back their operations or shutter their doors altogether. These funds will go a long way in helping these organizations continue serving the people of Webster County.”

The Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund was supported in the 2022–24 biennial budget and provided direct relief payments to eligible nonprofit organizations that met certain criteria.