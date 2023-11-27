HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Christmas season is in full swing, and if you need a new job before the holidays, WEHT is hosting another job fair next week, on December 5.

The upcoming job fair will run from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will also present an opportunity to give back to the community with a toy and clothing drive.

At least a dozen employers will be present for applicants to check out, and potentially interview on the spot. Resume services will also be available for those who need it.