TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Eyewitness News learned Thursday night of a phone scam going around. A viewer of ours alerted to the scam saying the caller ID showed up as WEHT TV (270)-826-1008.

The viewer says the scammer had a heavy foreign accent and gave an unrecognizable name and company name before starting to speak quickly. The viewer interrupted the scammer asking if WEHT TV knew he was using their phone number and ID to make scam calls. The scammer then, hung up the phone.

Eyewitness News wants its viewers to know of this scam going around and advises them to never give out personal information over the phone.