(WEHT) – On Friday December 2, Eyewitness News said goodbye to an important member of our news family.

After more than 40 years in the news business, Bob Freeman retired.

Freeman, originally from the Birmingham, Alabama area started his news career there before making his way to Louisville and finally calling Evansville a home in the mid-90’s.

Eyewitness News named him News Director 11 years ago. Combining his time working for both WFIE and Eyewitness News gives Freeman the deserved title of longest serving News Director in Evansville TV history.

Best wishes to Bob Freemen from everyone at the Eyewitness News stations in your retirement adventures.