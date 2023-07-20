HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The Wendell Foster Center held its 5th annual First Responders Barbecue today in Owensboro.

CEO Doug Hoyt says it’s an easy way for them to give back and say thank you to all the first responders in the Daviess County area.

“This year one of the things that we are very fortunate to be able to do is partner with the Chamber of Young Professionals, and that’s important to me because the Chamber of Young Professionals brings yet another aspect to us being able to honor first responders on a community-wide basis.”

There was also ice cream, yard games, music, and door prizes.

On top of their community efforts, Wendell Foster provides 75,000 services to people with disabilities each year.