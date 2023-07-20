HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro and Daviess County first responders are invited to the First Responder’s BBQ presented by Wendell Foster Inc. and Chamber Young Professionals today, July 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wendell Foster Sensory Park.

The BBQ will feature great food, yard games, and prizes as well as provide a way for community members to connect with first responders on a non-emergency basis, and strengthen community bonds. The event also provides a great opportunity to thank first responders for their commitment to the community and show how much they are appreciated.

The BBQ event will be held at the Wendell Foster’s Sensory Park, 815 Triplett St. in Owensboro.