HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Wendell Foster, a non-profit serving people with disabilities, will host its annual gala and auction on Saturday, September 30 at 6 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The title of this year’s event, “Forever a Difference Maker Gala & Auction”, honors the hundreds of employees, volunteers, and supporters, that the organization refers to as “Difference Makers”.

The annual gala and auction is Wendell Foster’s primary fundraiser of the year. In 2022 the event raised over $160,000 through generous bids, sponsorships, ticket purchases and donations from gala attendees. Guests will have the chance to bid on exciting live and silent auction items such as rare bourbon, curated travel experiences and sports memorabilia among others.

“We are excited about this year’s fundraiser as it transitions to a formal Gala, yet still includes the silent and live auction components we enjoy!” said Kara Howard, Vice President of development and Community Engagement at Wendall Foster. “All are welcome to join us in this evening of fun and generosity as we honor our Difference makers and the impact on those who we serve.”

To purchase tickets, preview auction items, or make a donation, visit the gala website.