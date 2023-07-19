Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn was shot and killed in the line of duty. End of Watch: July 3, 2023

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Wendy’s in Tell City will hold a special fundraiser in honor of Sgt. Heather J. Glenn on Wednesday, July 19 from 6:30 a.m. until midnight.

The Wendy’s will donate 100% of the proceeds from all purchases made on July 19, directly to the family of Sgt. Glenn.

In a Facebook post, Tell City Mayor Chris Cail said, “Let’s come together as a community to honor Sgt. Glenn’s dedication and selfless contributions to our town. Her service made a difference in our lives, and it’s our turn to give back.”

The Wendy’s is located at 12 US HWY 66 E, Tell City, Indiana 47586.