EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods is once again inviting everyone to come one and come all to their 45th annual Maple Sugarbush Festival and Pancake Breakfast.

The event will take place on March 4 and 5 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Officials say all proceeds will go toward the work of Wesselman Woods.

Here are the admission costs:

Adults (aged 13+): $12

Children (aged 3-12): $8

Children under 3: Free

Wesselman Woods members will receive $1 off each ticket.

Admission will include entry to the event, and unlimited pancakes, coffee, orange juice and milk. Breakfast will be served with real Indiana maple syrup from Harris Sugarbush in Greencastle, Indiana and two sausage links. Officials say more sausage links can be purchased on the day of the event. Syrup from Wesselman Wood’s very own sugar maple sap will be on sale, but quantities will be very limited.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to take part in activities such as:

Experiencing the sugar maple tree tapping and distillation process firsthand during guided hikes

Enjoying a number of educational activity booths

Partaking in animal encounters

Exploring over 4 miles of trails and the 5-acre Nature Playscape and Bernhardt Family Bird Sanctuary

More information can be found here.