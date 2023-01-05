EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Wesselman Woods have a sugary surprise coming up on Monday at 9 a.m.

The center will host a class about maple syrup. In the class you will learn how to tap sugar maples and the science behind the process of sap collection alongside the Wesselman Woods Director of Natural Resources and Research, Cindy Cifuentes.

Officials say no prior education is needed; they invite all adult curious minds to join the class. The price for members is $10 and for non-members is $25.

You can register for the class here.

More information can be obtained by emailing info@wesselmanwoods.org.