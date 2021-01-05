Wesselman Woods officials plead for public to stop dropping off cardboard at closed recycling facility

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods in Evansville is dealing with large piles of cardboard after its recycling center temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The staff had a message for the community Monday. A clean-up crew was brought in over the weekend to help deal with the towers of cardboard. The staff said due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, it just wasn’t safe for volunteers to continue their recycling work. Wesselman Woods said it wants the public to be respectful and not drop off anymore recyclables there.

“We can’t do all of this as staff there is just is just much cardboard and recyclables that get placed here and we can’t do it ourselves as staff so we have our amazing volunteers who help us out with it – and they are elderly and right now with COVID we have decided that their health and their safety is priority,” said Zach Garcia, associate executive director.

There will be an off-site recycling event on Jan. 9 at the old Walmart West parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s still unclear when the Wesselman Recycling Center will reopen.

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)

