EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wesselman Woods is marking half-a-century as a non-profit organization during their upcoming Green Gala. The nature preserve is inviting the public to join them for an evening of celebrating the past, present, and future of the ancient forest.

Executive Director Zach Garcia says he’s excited for the upcoming celebration of the woods.

“Put on your finest cocktail attire and help us continue our mission to protect this living artifact! We are so excited to celebrate Wesselman Woods – we plan to make this the most unique, quirky, and fun gala you’ve attended in recent years,” said Garcia.

Officials say the evening will include dinner, live entertainment, trivia, giveaways and a live auction. Organizations and individuals interested in seats at the event can purchase tickets and find more information about sponsorship levels here. The celebration takes place on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 6-9 PM at Bally’s Evansville Riverfront Event Center.