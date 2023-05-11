HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods Director of Natural Resources and Research Cindy Cifuentes sat down with Eyewitness News Daybreak to tell us about Wesselman Woods’ and Howell Wetlands’ latest hiking series ‘Trails at Twilight’.

‘Trails at Twilight’ runs from May until October at Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands. This series gives hikers the opportunity to catch a glimpse at the nocturnal ecology of the nature reserves.

The first ‘Trails at Twilight’ hike is May 12 at Howell Wetlands. The hike begins at 7:30 and will last approximately two hours. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Hikers should be sure to bring bug spray and flashlights or headlamps.