OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A part of West Second Street will be closed beginning July 11. The section that will be closed is West Second Street from Walnut Street to Elm Street.

Officials say the reason for the closure is the continuation of the Ravine Sewer Project. The closure is expected to last until August 26, though with delays or bad weather, it could last longer.

A release says that a local traffic detour and a truck route detour will be marked appropriately but that drivers should use caution when driving in the area.

For more information you can contact Kelsey Ray by emailing her or calling her at (270) 687-8560.