HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A pandemic-era change is coming back to the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival Half Pot.

In a similar way to the 2020 half-pot, you will be able to buy tickets at the lot at the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and St Joseph Avenue.

Tickets will be sold on the lot at the following dates and times.

Thursday, September 28th, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Friday, September 29th, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Saturday, September 30th, 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

The West Side Nut Club says they are doing this because they understand how difficult navigating Franklin Street can be.

On Sunday, October 1, the ticket booths will move to their location on Franklin Street, and Sunday sales will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

During the Fall Festival, there will be a total of five ticket booths located along Franklin Street between Wabash Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue.

The drawing this year will be held on Sunday, October 8. The time of the drawing has not yet been determined. You can click on this link for more information.