EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club drew the winning half pot ticket Saturday night.

The winning ticket is NC-9398487.

The half pot total reached over $1.5 million.

The winner will take home half of that before taxes.

In order to claim the prize, the winner should call or text 702-763-5050 or email 50-50@nutclub.org and provide contact information.

The winner has 30 days to claim the money.