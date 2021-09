EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club released the Fall Festival 2021 Munchie Map.

This year there are 137 food booths.

Some Fall Festival favorites are making a return, like pronto pups, deep-fried Oreos and burgoo.

You can also find snails, ostrich jerky, gumbo and deep-fried banana pudding.

According to the Munchie Map, there are three new booths this year.

Click here to view the map.

The 100th Fall Festival starts October 3.