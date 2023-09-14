HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival has officially been named USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice winner for best fall festival in the United states.

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was one of 20 fall festivals selected by a panel according to the USA Today 10Best release.

“We are pleased and humbled with this award as Nations Best Festival,” said West Side Nut Club President Ben Kempf. “This award is not only to The West Side Nut Club but also to our community that supports our mission of giving back. Thank you to everyone who voted for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.”

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will be held in Evansville on October 2 through October 7. For more information on the fall festival, visit the nut club’s website.

