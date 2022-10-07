EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club’s Half Pot surpassed $1.2 million on Friday evening around 6 p.m.

Now everyone is waiting to see if this year’s total will pass last year’s total of over $1.5 million. Officials say, since the Nut Club’s start in 1921, they have donated over $8 million.

Tickets will still be sold at the Fall Festival until 10 p.m. on Friday and all-day Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drawing will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday. More information can be found here.