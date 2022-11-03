EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials at the University of Southern Indiana (USI) say they were without power unexpectedly on Thursday.

UPDATE: The power is back on at USI as of 8:23 p.m. Officials say all university operations will reopen Friday as scheduled.

Authorities say a power outage on the west side of Vanderburgh County led to all in-person classes and activities being cancelled for Thursday afternoon and evening. Online classes will still take place.

According to the CenterPoint outage map, as of 7 p.m. 2,343 customers are without power. CenterPoint officials say the power outage was caused by a tree falling on CenterPoint equipment and that power should be restored around 8:20 p.m.

University officials say the power went out at 3:40 p.m. and then emergency power kicked in. Second shift university employee’s shifts have been cancelled for Thursday night other than essential personnel.

According to USI’s website, the Rice Library, the Recreation and Fitness and Wellness Center will be closed. The Loft and C-Store are open for food.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.