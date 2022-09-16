EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Water and Sewer Utility crews currently on the scene of a water main break West Franklin Street and 7th Street.

The area of the water main break is near the railroad tracks. The break was first reported around 2 a.m. Friday.

The EWSU tells Eyewitness News while crews were setting up to make repairs to the break, a driver heading in the wrong direction on Franklin drove into a large sinkhole where the water main break caused the pavement to collapse.

Several customers are also without water this Friday morning.

EWSU says a precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the area bounded by Pigeon Creek, Fulton Avenue, W. Franklin Street south to the Lloyd Expressway.

Eyewitness News is working to learn how long the repairs will take to fix the break.