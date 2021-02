EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The ramp going southbound on U.S. Highway 41 from the Lloyd is back open after a semi and car collided going west on the Lloyd expressway in Evansville.

This happened at around 7:30 Thursday morning.

No injuries are reported.

Police on scene say due to slick conditions a semi and car collided.

Crews are cleaning up the scene.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)