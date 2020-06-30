Western Kentuckians ask for unemployment insurance help

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Western Kentuckians, who lost their jobs, looked for help in Owensboro with their unemployment insurance.

They met with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet officials at the their limited in-person services at Owensboro Community Technical College. Some say they waited at least a half hour to see someone about their claims. Grayson County resident, Colin Goostree said, he heard conversations of dealing with the reality of being jobless.

“There was a lot of people in there complaining about how some people saying they almost went homeless during this time. There’s a lot of people talking about it inside. Angry people, excited people.”

People with appointments must bring two forms of ID with them. Appointments will continue tomorrow morning at eight.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)