HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center (WKRBC) will unveil its new Bloodmobile during a press conference on November 14.

The press conference, held at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Owensboro Health contributed $100,000 towards the purchasing of the unit back in 2021, and the WKRBC is excited to see their new unit.