Westfield Police ask for help in missing person case

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WEHT)–Westfield Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Hailey Fishburn. A Silver Alert was issued after Hailey disappeared on Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a long blue denim dress and a black shirt. She has blonde hair, green eyes, is 5’2″ tall, and weighs roughly 190 pounds. It’s believed she is in danger and may need medical assistance.

If you have any information on Hailey’s whereabouts, please call the Westfield Police Department at (317) 773-1300 or simply call 911.