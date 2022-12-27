VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society says on social media that they are in need of supplies. According to the post, the shelter needs wet dog food as they are running out of their stockpile.

Officials say while usually cats get wet food, senior dogs with bad teeth, picky eaters, puppies and their lactating mamas all need wet food every day.

Food can be dropped off at the shelter during their open hours or you can buy it from their Wishlists on Amazon and Chewy. Employees ask to avoid ‘tummy aches’ that people donate Purina so the dogs don’t get sick, but at the end of the day they are not picky.